Prices for vodka and domestic beer this year may rise by at least 5 percent, Russian wines will rise in price by 10-15 percent, Vadim Drobiz, director of the Center for Research on Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets, predicted to Izvestia.

In his opinion, prices for imported alcohol will also rise by about 5 percent. “A slight increase will be due to the fact that the dollar rate, like the euro, demonstrates a certain stability,” the expert noted.

A rise in prices for domestic wine products is possible within 10 percent, the head of the WineRetail information center, Alexander Stavtsev, predicted. He noted that the most sensitive increase will be in the mass price segment up to 500 rubles.

At the same time, Alexander Borisov, chairman of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RF CCI) on the consumer market, believes that prices this year will rise only within the inflationary limits. The main rise in price, within 8-10 percent, is expected for strong elite imported and domestic alcohol.

At the same time, the head of the Center for the Development of National Alcohol Policy and the former president of the National Alcohol Association, Pavel Shapkin, expressed the opinion that popular Russian vodka brands will grow by 15-20 percent by the fall.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance reported that there are no prerequisites for an increase in alcohol prices.

Earlier it was reported that in 2020 the consumption of vodka in Russia increased by two percent, to 4.9 liters per capita. Among the regions, the leaders in consumption are the Sakhalin (12.4 liters) and Magadan (11.6 liters) regions.