In Russia, every tenth employee will remain to work remotely in the long term, a massive transition was predicted by the Ministry of Labor. Speaking about the prospects for distance employment, the department indicated that it is about 5.5 million workers. TASS…

At the moment, about three million people work remotely in Russia, and before the coronavirus pandemic there were only several tens of thousands. “The total number of workers employed remotely will be 5 percent, or about 2.7-2.8 million people. At the same time, a significant part of such workers will use the combined employment regime – combine work from home and in the office, ”the ministry added.

In mid-March, it emerged that 27.9 percent of employees in Russian companies had experienced a pay cut since switching to telecommuting. At the same time, 15 percent said that their salaries had increased, and for more than half of the respondents (57.1 percent), the wages did not change at all.

On January 1, the law on remote work came into force in Russia. The document prescribes the ability to indicate in the employment contract the option to work remotely on a permanent or temporary basis.