The head of the Situation Center of Roshydromet, Yuri Varakin, predicted a cold snap in the European part of Russia. Writes about it RIA News…

According to him, warm weather will continue until October 6-7, then daytime temperatures in the center of the European part will drop to 13-16 degrees. “If we talk about the Northwestern Federal District (Leningrad Oblast, Vologda Oblast), then a cold snap will come there earlier than in central Russia,” Varakin explained.

The forecaster clarified that the reason for the warm weather lies in two atmospheric formations in Western and Eastern Europe. In the west there is a deep cyclone and warm air from its southern quarter enters the European part of Russia.

Varakin also added that next week heavy rains are expected in the north, northeast of the Leningrad region, in the south of Karelia.

Earlier in the Hydrometeorological Center, the Russians were promised that the average temperatures in October would be one to two degrees above normal. Monthly precipitation in most of the European part is assumed to be around the multiyear average. In the Murmansk region, Karelia, in the north of the Arkhangelsk region, in the west of the Nenets Autonomous Okrug – more; in the east of Bashkiria and the Orenburg region – less than the norm. In most of the Asian part of Russia, temperatures also seem to be a couple of degrees above average.