The graffiti in Nastasinsky Lane depicting the chief director of the Moscow Lenkom theater Mark Zakharov, who died in 2019, was liked by the Russians. A snapshot of the art object was posted in Facebook-the group “About Moscow and Muscovites (About you and about me)”.

The famous director and teacher was depicted in profile on the wall of the building. The graffiti was done with white paint.

Commentators praised the perpetuation of Zakharov’s memory and praised the work of the artists. “I love real graffiti … Mark is great”, “That rare case of quality and professionalism. In all, in moderation, concisely and you cannot pass by – you will definitely stop, “netizens admired. Someone pointed out that the direction of art in which a portrait is made on a building is called street art. Many expressed the hope that the drawing will not be painted over by public utilities.

However, some had comments on the drawing. “I didn’t immediately realize that this was Zakharov’s profile. Thought it was a rearing horse. Maybe the back of the head should have been slightly outlined? ” – asked one of the users. However, she was objected that the person on the graffiti is very recognizable.

Earlier in the center of Moscow, workers of municipal services painted over graffiti by artist Nikas Safronov. One of the local residents did not like the picture, and he decided to contact the council.