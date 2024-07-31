Five categories of Russians saw their pensions increased as of August 1

Since August 1, five categories of Russians have had their pensions increased. This reported in the Pension Fund of Russia.

Payments were increased for several groups of citizens at once. The adjustment affected all recipients of old-age and disability pensions for whom employers paid insurance contributions. According to Igor Balynin, Associate Professor of the Department of Public Finance at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, there were eight million working pensioners in 2023. The maximum increase was three pension coefficients; in 2024, it is 133.05 rubles.

As Viktor Lyashok, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Social Analysis and Forecasting at RANEPA, stated earlier, the revision is being carried out taking into account the pensioner’s length of service, as well as the insurance premiums paid for the last year of work. For pensioners who continue to work, the value of the pension coefficient is not indexed, but remains at the level adopted in the year the person’s pension payment began.

In addition to working pensioners, payments were increased for Russians who turned 80 in July or who were assigned the first disability group. Members of civil aircraft flight crews and workers in the coal industry also received pension supplements.

Another category affected by indexation is citizens receiving funded pensions and urgent pension payments. The Social Fund recalculated payments to participants in the co-financing program in connection with the results of investment of funds by management companies in the previous year. Pensions of about 118.8 thousand Russians increased by 6.92 percent.

Russians over 80 years old who receive an old-age insurance pension also have the right to receive its fixed portion in double the amount, regardless of their length of service. From January 1, 2024, its amount was 8,134.88 rubles. According to the law, this is the amount that is doubled.