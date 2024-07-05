Home page politics

Russia recently increased the frequency of its attacks around Pokrovsk. But Ukraine continues to succeed in pushing the enemy back. This is thanks to effective military equipment.

Kiev/Moscow – Since May, Vladimir Putin has been trying to make further advances in the region around the city of Kharkiv with a new major offensive. Now, around two months later, it can be said that Putin’s Kharkiv offensive was not very successful. This is evident on the one hand from the comparatively high Russian losses in Kharkiv, and on the other hand from the resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces at the front. Nico Lange, military analyst at the Munich Security Conference, summed up in ZDF This is partly why he recently said: “The offensive has already failed.”

The focus of the frontline events is currently also on the fighting not far from the town of Pokrovsk, about 70 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk in the Russian-occupied Region of the same name. Russia has stepped up its attacks there in recent days and tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines. Putin’s troops around Pokrovsk are currently mainly operating using infantry attacks with the support of drones, as Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th mechanized brigade reported. But Ukraine seems to have found an effective means of countering the increased frequency of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine forces Russian losses at the front: Rocket launcher “Vampir” helps the resistance

Brigade spokeswoman Anastasija Blischtschik he said German Press Agency (dpa) reported on Ukrainian television that there are currently hardly any armored Russian vehicles to be seen around Prokovsk because the Russians have run out of them. The high Russian loss of material is visible, for example, in the images from reconnaissance drones. But how did Ukraine manage to fend off enemy attacks so successfully despite Russia’s superiority in personnel?

A weapon with enormous destructive power that Ukraine uses on the front lines appears to play a significant role in the resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces: the RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher. It has 40 rails and can fire a salvo of up to 40 122 mm fragmentation rockets per minute.

The firing range of the “Vampire” is 20 kilometers, and the rocket launcher can be reloaded in about two minutes. An unknown number of the “Vampire” rocket launchers were made available to the Ukrainian troops in early 2023 through the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian artillery commander: “They will pay with blood for every meter of Ukrainian land”

In order to circumvent the effective strikes of the Ukrainian armed forces using the “Vampire” multiple rocket launcher, the Russian troops are currently trying to attack at many different points on the front in Donetsk in order to expand the front. The severity of the fighting around Pokrovsk is also clear from the statements of the soldiers involved.

Opposite n-tv A commander of the artillerymen declared: “They (the Russian troops, editor’s note) will pay with blood for every meter of Ukrainian land. It may be a small or large amount of blood, but they will have to pay the price.” They will “not give up their own land for free,” the commander also stressed.

Every advance that Putin’s forces make in Ukraine will cost Russia new personnel losses. And in addition to the apparently high material losses that Putin recently had to endure in Donetsk, the number of soldiers killed or injured also seems to be high. n-tv reported that Ukrainian rocket launcher artillerymen in the Donetsk region manage, according to their own estimates, to wound or even kill 50 to 150 Russian soldiers every day. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

Russia recently increased its attacks in the Donetsk region – and is forcing the Ukrainians to act quickly

To defend their front line, the Ukrainian armed forces must not only be particularly careful in the currently particularly contested areas around Pokrovsk, but also quickly. Since the Russian troops recently increased the frequency of their attacks there – mainly using drones – the Ukrainians can no longer stay in one place for too long.

“We work fast because we want to live. It is a necessity of life,” a Ukrainian rocket launcher commander told n-tv. Because as soon as the Ukrainians are spotted by enemy drones while operating the Vampire rocket launcher, they are in great danger. “The guys used up all their ammunition when they were spotted by an enemy drone,” the rocket launcher commander added to n-tv added. (fh)