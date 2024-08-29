First Data: Russians bought school supplies worth 13 billion rubles online

Russians spent more than 13 billion rubles buying school supplies online in July and August. This data was collected by analysts from the First Data data platform. The results of their study are available to Lenta.ru.

It turned out that 46 percent of all these purchases were for school uniforms. We are talking about six billion rubles. In second place is electronic equipment (34 percent, or 4.5 billion rubles). At the same time, books and stationery accounted for only ten percent.

In addition, 42 percent of all online sales of school goods were made in Moscow and the Moscow region (27 percent), St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region (10 percent), and Krasnodar Krai (five percent).

If we talk about how much parents spent on average per student when shopping online in 2024, it turns out that in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region we are talking about the amount of 15 thousand 472 rubles, in Moscow and the Moscow Region – 14 thousand 729 rubles, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 12 thousand 610 rubles, in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – 11 thousand 956 rubles, and in Karelia – 10 thousand 772 rubles.

The most modest expenses were recorded in Tuva – 811 rubles, Dagestan – 593 rubles, Crimea – 370 rubles, the Chechen Republic – 338 rubles and the Republic of Ingushetia – 255 rubles.

In July, the average price of a school uniform in Moscow increased by 54 percent compared to August. In St. Petersburg, the increase was 31 percent, and in the regions — 12 percent. Of the office supplies, notebooks increased in price the most in the last month of summer — by 15 percent. Erasers and sharpeners increased in price by seven percent.

According to the Association of Retail Companies, the minimum price of a basic set of school stationery, which includes a notebook, a diary, a drawing album, a pen, a pencil, a set of felt-tip pens, a set of colored pencils, a pencil case and a ruler, has fallen by 7.2 percent over the past 12 months, or to 415 rubles.