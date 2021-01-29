The debt of Russians on mortgages in December 2020 increased by 1.6 percent and for the first time exceeded the mark of nine trillion rubles, which was a record amount. In annual dynamics, this indicator increased by 21.4 percent. This is stated in materials The Central Bank.

Overdue debt, which has been growing since April 2020 (then its size was equal to 64.4 billion rubles), peaked in December (72 billion rubles), and then by 2021 decreased to 71 billion rubles. As of January of this year, the share of overdue debt on housing loans is 0.8 percent.

The volume of loans issued in December also became an absolute historical maximum – over the month it increased by 14 percent and amounted to 560.1 billion rubles. The weighted average rate was then kept at the level of 7.36 percent per annum.

At the end of 2020, a home loan was taken for an average of 225.1 months (almost 19 years). Most often, in addition to residents of the Moscow region, Russians from the Voronezh, Tula, Belgorod, Tver and Kaluga regions resorted to mortgage lending.

