In Russia, it was proposed to reduce the length of the working day for citizens over 60 years old. A corresponding letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov was sent by a member of the Public Chamber (OP), head of the Sober Russia project, Sultan Khamzaev, reports RT.

In his opinion, labor activity in the hot summer months is more energy-intensive, both from a physical and psychological point of view. Working during this period can lead to increased fatigue, stress, heatstroke and more serious health problems. The problem is especially relevant for older employees, many of whom have chronic illnesses and need additional rest.

“In order to take care of the health of citizens as one of the key tasks of the state, I ask you to evaluate the feasibility of reducing working days by one hour in the summer for workers over 60 years old without changing the size of wages,” Khamzayev addressed the minister.

Earlier, a member of the OP said that Russia should establish a Healthy Lifestyle Day (HLS) and appoint it for April 7, World Health Day. In his opinion, on this day, citizens may want to go in for physical education and sports.