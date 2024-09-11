Biysk residents outraged by liquor store with pioneers

Residents of Biysk expressed outrage on social networks over the name of the liquor store “PiVoner” and the use of sculptures of pioneers in its design. This reports “Rise.”

Residents were also outraged by the store’s proximity to a children’s playground. At the same time, the city administration reported that there were no complaints about the store, and the authorities “cannot dictate terms regarding branding to a commercial structure.”

The Barnaul Stalin Center drew attention to “PiVoner”. The head of the center’s council, Sergei Matasov, said that he was going to find out whether this was mockery or popularization of the Soviet Union.

In the liquor store itself they assurethat it is a tribute to the USSR. The manager said that the establishment is a store and a mini-museum, and the letter “V” in the name “looks patriotic.”

