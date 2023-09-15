The “Evaluate a car” application on VKontakte will allow you to find out the estimated cost of the car

The “Evaluate a Car” mini-application will allow Russians to find out the market value of their car. The service will evaluate the car, and residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow and Leningrad regions will be able to submit a request for its sale. The application was launched by VKontakte and the SberAuto service, as reported in a release for Lenta.ru.

Previously, remote assessment of the cost of a car in the SberAuto service was available only to residents of the two capitals. Thanks to the launch of the “Rate a Car” mini-application on VKontakte, every resident of Russia can find out at what price to sell a car – for this there is no need to download a separate application or go to another website.

To estimate the value of a car online, you must indicate the region, mileage of the car, as well as its license plate number or VIN. The preliminary cost of a car is formed based on analytics of offers on popular car websites for similar models in the region.

Residents of the four above-mentioned regions can then apply for an on-site inspection and sale of the car in any convenient location. SberAuto accepts for purchase serviceable passenger cars, left-hand drive and with a mileage of no more than 350 thousand kilometers.