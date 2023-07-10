Red Wings launches direct flights from Moscow to Kutaisi on July 10

The Russian airline Red Wings will launch direct flights from Moscow to Kutaisi on July 10 – thus, direct flights to another city in Georgia, in addition to Tbilisi, have become available to Russians. This is reported on site carrier.

As specified by the airline, the flight duration will be 3 hours 40 minutes, it will be operated by Sukhoi Superjet 100. Flights are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Related materials:

At the same time, in Telegram-the Fly away channel was reminded that the Hungarian low-cost airline WizzAir flies from Kutaisi to various European cities. The cost of tickets in July to Larnaca, Cyprus starts from 5 thousand rubles, to Budapest – from 7.9 thousand rubles, to Rome – from 10.2 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in July Red Wings will also launch direct flights from Sochi to Tbilisi. The flight duration will be 1 hour 20 minutes, they will be carried out on Sukhoi SuperJet 100 liners with a capacity of 100 seats.