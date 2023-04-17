After McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca Cola, the Russians now also have an alternative to Ikea: Swed House. It is a Belarusian chain that opened its doors in Moscow last Saturday. Swed House sells similar items to the Swedish furniture store and also uses the same house colors (yellow and blue).
Sanne Schelfaut
Latest update:
19:10
