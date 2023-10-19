Russian demand for purchasing housing in Turkey decreased by 82.2%

Over the year, the demand for purchasing housing in Turkey from Russians has decreased significantly. The fact that citizens no longer want to live in one country is stated in a study by the company GZHA.rf, which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

In September 2023, Russian demand for Turkish real estate was 82.2 percent lower than in September last year. The decrease in the indicator also occurred within the framework of monthly dynamics – the August result was 25.2 percent higher than demand in September.

In general, in the first ten months of this year, buyers from Russia were interested in housing in Turkey 63 percent less often than in the same period in 2022. Demand has fallen for the third month in a row since June. At the same time, the decrease in the number of requests recorded in September was the sharpest since February.

It was previously reported that real estate rental prices in Turkey have risen significantly. On average, renting housing in the country in August 2023 became 10 percent more expensive compared to July.