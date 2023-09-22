Auto expert Nosko: driving without sudden acceleration will reduce vehicle maintenance costs

You can save on vehicle maintenance by performing several types of work yourself, said Alexander Nosko, director of service for the automotive marketplace FRESH. He named them in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The cost of servicing a personal car in the first half of 2023 increased by 21 percent, the expert said. Despite this, the number of drivers who prefer to have their cars serviced at dealers is growing. The reason for this choice was the fact that a visit to a service center with an official representative of the brand is recorded in the service book and such a history increases the chances of subsequently selling the car at a better price.

According to Nosko, you can carry out only a few types of work yourself as part of scheduled maintenance: check the battery charge, the level of technical fluids, change the engine oil, and washer fluid. “For example, if you replace the air filter yourself, you can save from 350 to 650 rubles, excluding the cost of the filter. When replacing the cabin filter – from 400 to 1,600 rubles,” he added.

At the same time, Lenta.ru’s interlocutor advised not to save on the purchase of consumables, such as air and oil filters, and technical fluids. The fact is that if you use products not recommended by the car manufacturer, you may lose warranty service and encounter problems with the operation of the main components and assemblies.

“Careful driving without sudden acceleration and braking will allow you to reduce car maintenance costs. You can also purchase high-quality analogues, which will cost much less than original spare parts, especially for foreign cars of European, Japanese and American brands. You can save on any little things. For example, only change the rubber bands on the windshield wipers, and not all the wipers completely,” the expert shared.

