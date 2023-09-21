Institute of the Ministry of Finance: you should start thinking about the size of your pension at 35-40 years old

Russians should start thinking about the size of their pension at 35-40 years old. Olga Daineko, an expert at the Research Financial Institute of the Ministry of Finance of Russia, told Gazeta.Ru about this.

She recalled that the insurance pension is formed from a fixed part, which is assigned by the state, and the number of individual pension coefficients (IPC).

According to the expert, the employer makes contributions to the “pension pot” for each employee. The higher your income, the higher your income will be. The number of points earned per year also depends on the amount of earnings. Currently, you can get ten points in a year, the expert noted.

When a Russian retires, the IPC is multiplied by the value of the coefficient. If you apply for an appointment later than the due date, the payments will be higher. In Russia, the retirement age is currently set at 60 years for women and 65 years for men. Daineko indicated that a “delay” of three years would increase the fixed payment by 19 percent and the IPC amount by 24 percent.

She also advised assessing the amount of insurance coverage and the number of points in advance. This can be done using an extract from your personal account for public services. If there are not enough pension points, and there is no way to “replenish” them, you can purchase additional points.

The expert indicated that by purchase we mean the independent transfer of voluntary insurance contributions. To do this, you need to submit an application to the branch of the Social Fund of Russia and transfer contributions before December 31. The expert pointed out that this way you can only acquire regular insurance experience. You won’t be able to buy a special one, for example, “northern”, this way.

You can acquire no more than half of the required experience, and you can do this not only for yourself, but also for another person. More than half of the experience can only be acquired by professional income tax payers.

Daineko named the two above methods as the main methods to raise pensions. At the same time, she pointed out four additional ways – making contributions to a non-state pension fund, opening a bank deposit or an individual investment account. The expert also pointed to renting out real estate as a way to earn income in retirement.

Earlier, economist Yulia Finogenova recalled pension supplements for Russians who started working before 2002. For those who started working before this time, the pension capital increases by ten percent, and for work before 1991 it increases by one percent.