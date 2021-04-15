The most difficult thing is to communicate at work with accountants and lawyers, Russians say. The survey conducted service job search Superjob.

Also, among their most “harmful” colleagues, the respondents named sales managers, IT specialists, as well as representatives of their own profession. About 36 percent of Russians reported that they easily communicate at work with colleagues from different fields.

The difficulties of communication are recognized by men more often than women. However, the latter find it more difficult to communicate with IT specialists, engineers, bank managers and drivers. About 42 percent of women do not experience any difficulties with communication, among men 29 percent.

According to seven percent of the respondents, difficulties with communication do not depend on the profession: the characteristics of the character, temperament and personality traits of a colleague are much more important.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians massively wanted to replace their bosses and lead the companies in which they work. 24 percent of respondents expressed their desire to take a managerial position at their current place of work. Another 62 percent answered that they did not have such a goal. More often than others, programmers spoke about the desire to head the employer enterprise.