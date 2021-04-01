The Russians called Yevgeny Petrosyan and Mikhail Zadornov their favorite comedians, and they prefer to watch Comedy Club from humorous programs, it follows from the results of the VTsIOM poll.

The poll was conducted on March 28; 1.6 thousand Russians over 18 years old took part in it.

So, Evgeny Petrosyan and Mikhail Zadornov scored 15% of the respondents’ votes, Pavel Volya took the second place (12%), and the third place was shared by Garik Kharlamov and Maxim Galkin (7%, respectively). At the same time, 14% of the respondents noted that they did not have a favorite comedian, named the other 32%, and 16% found it difficult to answer.

The Comedy Club show became the leader among humorous programs (17%), followed by Uralskie dumplings (10%), Stand Up or Women’s Stand Up (8%). Almost half of the respondents (44%) do not watch such programs.

The most popular Internet resource for watching comedy programs among those who watch them on the Internet is YouTube (81%). In second place was Instagram (25%), and closed the top three leaders TikTok (21%), writes “RIA News»On Thursday, April 1st.

Earlier on Thursday, Izvestia recalled the most incredible jokes of the media on the public, which were taken at face value.