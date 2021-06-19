Russians would like to earn 131.6 thousand rubles. This average amount was named by the participants in the poll of the Rabota.ru service, the results of which are given by RT.

It is clarified that men, on average, named the figure higher than women. So, Russians would like to receive 144.3 thousand rubles a month, and Russian women – 107 thousand rubles.

At the same time, women rated their level of happiness higher than men. This level was rated at five points by 14 percent of both sexes, and by “four” – by 24 percent of women and 18 percent of men.

Most of the respondents considered their level of happiness to be average: 33 percent of Russians and 32 percent of Russians. At the same time, 20 percent of men and 14 percent of women feel completely unhappy.

In total, five thousand people took part in the study.

In March, residents of the country announced their desire to receive 107 thousand monthly. It was noted that salary expectations rose 44 percent in a year after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted. At the same time, the requests of residents of different regions also differed.