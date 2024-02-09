In anticipation of the upcoming holidays – February 23 and March 8 – the Russian merch company Portobello conducted a study of corporate gifts and souvenirs in 2024 and found out which gifts Russians would like to receive at work and which ones they would not. The company shared the results of its observations with Izvestia on February 9.

After analyzing the requests of consumers and Russian companies, analysts found that within 80% of companies it is customary to congratulate each other on the holidays.

On February 23, male employees prefer certificates for purchases (60%), themed merch (30%), gadgets (10%). The worst gifts are considered to be underwear and socks (42%), clothes and shoes (20%), soap sets and hygiene products (20%). Alcohol (10%) and coupons for discounts to stores (8%) are also considered bad gifts.

On March 8, women's favorite gifts in companies are an expensive food set for tea drinking (50%), beauty products (30%), certificates for stores (electronic certificates 10%), as well as themed merch (10%). It will also be nice for girls to receive a bouquet of flowers in addition to the main gift.

Women name perfumes (45%), cheap sweets and fruits (30%), bathrobes and inexpensive souvenirs (15%), and soft toys (10%) as the worst gifts for March 8th.

“Companies define the type of gift differently, it could be corporate merch, candy or gadgets, a certificate for a cosmetics and perfumery store – your creativity depends on the budget and the desire to create an atmosphere in the team. Creativity is the best partner in choosing a gift. Employees need to be surprised,” says company CEO Vladimir Mazur.

On January 9, the managing partner of the company “Ilyumzhinov, Rusyaev and Partners,” lawyer Ilya Rusyaev, told Izvestia that, according to Russian legislation and judicial practice, a gift certificate can be exchanged in a store for cash.