Travel and travel service Tutu.ru conducted a survey among Russians, in which they were asked to choose the safest mode of transport for long-distance travel.

More than 1,000 respondents took part in the survey. As a result, almost half (47%) consider train travel the safest option. In second place is the plane (35%).

6% of the respondents named their own car the safest for traveling long distances, another 2% of the respondents named the bus, 1% of the survey participants voted for water transport and taxis.

At the same time, 8% of respondents admitted that they are afraid to travel by any type of transport, writes RT Friday, January 8th.

Previously, the expert listed the ways by which you can reduce the likelihood of contracting coronavirus infection in public transport. So, first of all, you need to get into the habit of one-time treatment of hands with sanitizers before entering and exiting the metro or other transport.