Autumn is the perfect time to ask the management of your company for a salary increase, said Tatyana Dolyakova, general director of the recruiting company ProPersonnel.

She explained that at the end of the calendar year, most companies form the budget for the next year.

And since salaries are the main expense item, if an employee wants to get a raise, then you need to take care of this in advance and prepare for the conversation.

As the recruiter noted in a radio interview Sputnik, the request for a salary increase must be justified, so arguments such as the increased rent of an apartment are not suitable.

As a rule, the employer is ready to raise the level of wages by 15-20% if the employee can take on additional work.

The expert warned that you should not resort to blackmail, saying that you have tempting offers from other firms.

Even if in this way it is possible to achieve a salary increase, the employer will understand that this is not a loyal employee and will look for a replacement for him. So the dismissal of such an employee is only a matter of time, Dolyakova stressed.