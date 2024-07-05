ATOR: the cheapest vacation in mid-July can be spent in Abkhazia

The most profitable vacation in mid-July can be spent in Abkhazia – tour prices start from 87 thousand rubles with breakfast for two for ten nights. Cheap beach destinations for summer holidays for Russians named in the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

A ten-day vacation in Sochi will cost a little more — from 100 thousand rubles for two. The top five most affordable destinations are the UAE (121 thousand rubles), Hainan (123 thousand rubles) and Egypt (131 thousand rubles).

Earlier it became known that in the summer of 2024, a week-long trip to Europe will cost Russians from 250 thousand rubles. The final cost of the vacation depends on the prices of air tickets. A flight to European cities and back costs an average of 50-120 thousand rubles.