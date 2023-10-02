Russians most often buy used Kia, Hyundai and Skoda

In 2023, Russians most often chose Kia, Hyundai, Skoda and Nissan among used cars. About it reports “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to Vladimir Zhelobov, director of sales of used cars of the group of companies “Avtodom” and “AvtoSpetsTsentr”.

The Kia Rio, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Solaris, Skoda Octavia, Skoda Rapid and Nissan X-Trail models turned out to be popular. In the premium segment, Russians prefer used Mercedes-Benz, BMW (X5, X6, X3), Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne.

The expert pointed out that in Russia the sales volume of used cars is eight times higher than the sales volume of new cars. He also noted a shortage of cars in good condition on the market – with a period of one to three years in use. The expert explained that such cars are delivered to dealerships under the trade-in program when clients purchase new Chinese cars.

Since the beginning of the year, Moscow residents have spent 420 billion rubles on the purchase of new cars. Most often they purchased crossovers and SUVs. The most profitable cars on the Moscow car market were the Chinese Geely Coolray, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and the German Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.