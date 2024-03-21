St. Petersburg has become the most popular city for holidays during the May holidays

Most Russians will go on vacation to St. Petersburg for the May holidays. Analysts of the Yandex. service came to this conclusion. Travel”, the study is available to “Lenta.ru”.

It is clarified that the average cost of a night in hotels in the northern capital is 6.7 thousand rubles. Sochi took second place in the list of the most popular cities for long weekend travel. You can stay in local hotels for an average of 8.6 thousand rubles.

Among the most popular destinations, analysts also named Moscow (a holiday there will cost 16.3 thousand per night), Kazan (8.7 thousand) and Nizhny Novgorod (7.7 thousand).

The top 10 popular cities included Kaliningrad (on average 8.5 thousand rubles per night in a hotel), Volgograd (5.9 thousand rubles), Kislovodsk (7.9 thousand), Zelenogradsk (7.5 thousand) and Yaroslavl (6 .5 thousand).

Previously, Russian tourists were named regions of the country suitable for information detox. The list includes the Tyumen region and the Krasnoyarsk region.