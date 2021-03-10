Russians, first of all, are waiting for discoveries and innovations in the field of medicine and pharmacology, the Izvestia TV channel reports the results of the survey.

Thus, 62% of respondents said that discoveries in this area are most needed by mankind today. In particular, the respondents noted the achievements in the treatment of cancer and the creation of high-quality medicines, including vaccines (9% each), discoveries in the field of virology (8%) and ways to prolong life (4%).

Russians also pointed to the importance of developing the humanitarian spheres: psychology (22%) and economics (19%), for the first time they took second and third places, respectively. 11% of the respondents expect the development of new educational methods and discoveries in the field of child psychology, solutions to the problem of education and the development of morality in the younger generation. 5% of respondents hope for a solution to economic problems, elimination of social inequality and an increase in living standards.

In fourth place is the development of IT technologies and electronics (19%). In this area, Russians expect improvements in computers, further implementation of automation in everyday life, and the development of artificial intelligence.

17% of the respondents noted the importance of development in the field of nanotechnology, 16% named the development of space and aviation as a priority, and 15% – in the field of automobile and mechanical engineering.

The study was conducted by the Institute of Contemporary Media (MOMRI) on December 12-13 among Russians over 18 years old.

