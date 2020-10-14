The Russians told how much money a month they need to be happy. The results of a study conducted by Otkritie Bank and IC Rosgosstrakh Life “RIA News” October 14.

According to the survey, 100–150 thousand rubles a month is enough for residents of the Russian Federation to feel happy. At the same time, the respondents consider the salary of 60 thousand rubles a month to be quite good.

At the same time, Muscovites need more funds for happiness – 150-300 thousand rubles a month.

Half of the respondents have the opportunity to feel successful in a prestigious and well-paid job. This criterion of happiness was given by residents of Siberia (57%) and the Urals (56%).

26% of the respondents said that they need “a lot of money” to be happy – this was the answer most often from residents of the North Caucasus and Volga districts (31% each).

To become happier, 43% of Russians would like to earn at least 10 times more than they do now. 8% of respondents admitted that they need at least $ 1 million to be happy.

Only 4% of Russians were satisfied with their earnings – these are, as a rule, residents of the Moscow region and the North-West (6%). Residents of the North Caucasus are least satisfied with their salaries (1%).

The study was conducted from October 9 to 12 among 1,000 Russians aged 18–65.

Earlier in September, poll data were published, according to which every tenth Russian surveyed switched to a “gray” salary due to the coronavirus pandemic.