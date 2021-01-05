Every ninth Russian is most afraid that the new year will be worse than the past. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the online job search service SuperJob. RIA News…

It turned out that 11 percent of Russians named their main fear that 2021 will be worse than 2020. 7 percent are worried about the education of children, another 6 percent are afraid of the extension of restrictions in the spheres of services, culture and entertainment.

In addition, 5 percent of the respondents fear loneliness and the collapse of the ruble, and for 4 percent the main fear is that the borders will not be opened.

At the same time, analysts note that the respondents indicated fear of unemployment most often. Thus, 33 percent are afraid of losing their existing job or not finding a new good job, 27 percent are afraid of lack of money, and 17 percent are worried about their health and their loved ones.

22 percent of Russians have no fears at all about 2021. At the same time, the most fearless are young people under 24 (25 percent) and Russians with an income of more than 80 thousand rubles a month (27 percent). “Young people are most worried about closed entertainment establishments (9 percent), and Russians with a salary of 80 thousand rubles or more – about closed borders (7 percent),” the study notes.

At the end of December, it was reported that almost two-thirds of Russians (64 percent) are going to save money for a rainy day in 2021, because they fear the consequences of the economic crisis. Potential dismissal or delayed wages were cited as a reason for saving by 35 percent of respondents. A quarter answered the question about the reasons for the accumulation of force majeure, such as illness.