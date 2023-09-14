18% of Russians admitted that they do not have enough million rubles for a comfortable life

Every fifth Russian (21 percent) admitted that for a comfortable life he lacks up to 20 thousand rubles of additional income, and every sixth (18 percent) named the amount of a million rubles, follows from the results of a joint study by the Renaissance Life insurance company and the financial marketplace Compare (available at Lenta.ru).

For financial security, 16 percent of respondents need from 20 to 50 thousand rubles, which will be credited to their bank account every month.

At the same time, 42 percent of Russians said that they usually immediately spend any additional income. This decision is most often motivated by the desire to immediately fulfill the plan (20 percent), the insignificance of the amount of savings (20 percent), and the fear of losing money due to inflation (10 percent).

However, the majority of respondents try to save from any source of income (58 percent). Most often, Russians save for the purchase of real estate (34 percent), moving to another city (25 percent) and purchasing a car (14 percent).

Analysts surveyed 1,200 Russians over the age of 18 living in Russian cities with a population of over a million. The study was conducted using an online survey in July 2023.

Earlier, Alexander Abramov, Candidate of Economic Sciences, head of the laboratory of the Institute of Applied Economic Research of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia, named the best ways to store savings – currencies, ruble bank deposits and some shares or bonds of Russian issuers. At the same time, he noted that investing in currencies should not prevail due to risks.