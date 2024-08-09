Tourism expert Kotlyar: Saudi Arabia will become a hit with Russians by 2030

Tourism expert and founder of the travel agency MAYEL Travel Maya Kotlyar named the country that will become a hit with Russians by 2030. She published the forecast in her Telegram– channel “Tourism with Maya Kotlyar”.

In her opinion, such a country will be Saudi Arabia. Kotlyar explained that compatriots will strive to get there to see “incredible, unthinkable projects.”

The tourism expert added that the authorities of this Arab state are rapidly developing both inbound and international tourism within the framework of the Vision 2030 project, investing billions in the economy. “New products have appeared, hotels are being built, aviation and the cruise market are developing,” Kotlyar wrote.

In June, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Russia hoped to abolish visas with six countries, including Saudi Arabia. According to him, the relevant agreements would be signed by the end of 2024.