Nutritionist Ivanova: the healthiest foods for the stomach are cereals and vegetables

The healthiest foods for the stomach are fruits, vegetables and cereals. Nutritionist Victoria Ivanova reported this in an interview with News.ru.

According to her, we are talking about foods rich in vitamins, fiber and minerals. They are also a source of phytonutrients, which have a wide range of beneficial effects on the body.

“For example, pumpkin pulp has a softening and protective effect on the gastric mucosa. Due to its astringent properties, pomegranate reduces the production of gastric juice and reduces the inflammatory reaction of the gastric mucosa. Berries such as blueberries, cranberries, blueberries have antimicrobial properties and normalize intestinal microflora,” Ivanova explained.

In turn, cereals have a positive effect on the stomach wall. A nutritionist advises those who suffer from gastritis to eat oatmeal.

Earlier, cardiologist and therapist Lyudmila Salamatina called the Mediterranean diet the best nutrition option for preventing chronic diseases. She clarified that such a diet includes consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil, whole grains and legumes.