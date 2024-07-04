Travel agent Melnik: the cost of tours to Abkhazia starts from 29 thousand rubles

The cheapest country for vacation at the moment is Abkhazia, tourism expert Nikolai Melnik shared with Russians. He named the most budget-friendly place for travel in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The cost of trips to Abkhazia with departure from Moscow starts from 29 thousand rubles per person, the travel agent reported. He specified that now at this price you can buy a week-long tour, which includes a flight, transfer and accommodation in a guest house.

There are many options here in Gagra, Sukhum, and Ochamchira. A good option in Ochamchira is a camping house with air conditioning. It will cost 30,700 rubles per person. This includes a flight, accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis, transfer, and medical insurance. Nikolay Melniktourism expert

The source of Lenta.ru also pointed to the competition that has arisen in terms of service quality between Abkhazia and Turkey. According to him, due to the problems with the ongoing strikes in Antalya, the Turks have reduced their prices quite sharply, and they have hot deals with flights departing the next day.

Related materials:

“If we are talking about such a flight and all-inclusive meals, then for “three stars” with a flight from July 4 to 11 from Moscow the price per adult is 40 thousand rubles. For 40 thousand rubles we get “three stars” in Beldibi on the second line with “all-inclusive” meals. This includes the flight, accommodation, transfer, medical insurance. We understand perfectly well that when the consumer chooses between Abkhazia and Turkey, he will still choose Turkey, because the difference is small, but he gets guaranteed good weather, the Mediterranean Sea is warmer than the Black Sea, and “all-inclusive” meals, because in Abkhazia he will spend more on food,” the travel agent explained.

Earlier, Russians were warned about the most common mistakes during a beach holiday, which can lead to life-threatening and health-threatening situations.