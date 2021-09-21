Experts told Russians about the best time to take a vacation in 2022. In their opinion, it will be most profitable to do this in April, June and December. RIA News…

Related materials “Better than Sochi” How did the Russians choose Dubai and learn how to relax there for 30 thousand rubles a month?

Tatyana Golubeva, senior lecturer at the Department of Business, Labor and Corporate Law, Institute of Law and National Security, RANEPA, believes that the most favorable months for holidays next year will be April and June. According to her, there is no point in additional rest in January, since there will be a long paid New Year’s weekend, and taking a vacation between the May holidays is financially unprofitable.

Marina Buyanova, Head of the Department of Labor and Social Security Law at the Higher School of Economics, noted that the benefits can be considered depending on the goals. In winter, it is worth taking a vacation before or immediately after the start of the New Year holidays, in order to extend it through holidays. However, if the vacation coincides with holidays, then it is better to refuse it.

“Not all of these ten New Year’s days are, in fact, holidays, and only for holidays, an additional day of rest is provided, which can be added to the vacation and used at other times. Therefore, it is unprofitable for the vacation to begin in the middle of the holidays, it is more profitable to take either immediately before the long weekend, or after, “explained Buyanova.

An earlier study of the SuperJob service showed that many Russians began to dream more and more of a long vacation lasting a month or more. According to 30 percent of respondents, this is the best length of break from work.