It is necessary to start postponing a pension long before the onset of retirement age, but it is not necessary to do this right after school or university, the optimal age for this is from 30 to 35 years. She called such a time to start accumulating RIA News Victoria Pavlyushina, Head of the Economic and Social Development Department of the Center for Strategic Research Foundation.

“It is important to start doing this already at the age of 30–35, and not at the pre-retirement age, when there is simply no more opportunity and time to accumulate,” the expert said.

According to her, Russians can start taking care of their pension savings earlier. However, in general, the salaries of young specialists do not allow to fully provide for pension savings. There is also significant youth unemployment in Russia.

Earlier, independent pension consultant Sergei Zvenigorodsky said that creating a culture of personal investment would help Russians save up for a decent pension. The expert noted that all citizens can create savings, regardless of their income level. At the same time, the slow growth of savings should not confuse people. So, with a salary of 30 thousand rubles and with two children, you can save one thousand rubles every month. He also advised not to use deposits for savings, since they will always be below inflation.