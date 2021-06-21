Alexey Zakharov, president of the recruiting portal Superjob, told Sputnik radio that summer is the best time to look for a job with an above average salary.

According to him, in the period from May to October in the labor market, as a rule, there is a shortage of personnel with an average or lower qualification. “A significant part of people with low qualifications leave work in the spring, and next time they start looking for it only in the fall. Until autumn, they prefer to go to their dacha or the village, ”the expert explained.

Zakharov noted that in the summer you can get a higher salary than at other times of the year. “The fewer applicants, the higher the salary offered,” he said.

In March, residents of the country announced their desire to receive 107 thousand monthly. It was noted that salary expectations rose by 44 percent in a year after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. At the same time, the requests of residents of different regions also differed.