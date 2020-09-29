Most Russian tourists willingly make acquaintances during their vacation and are ready to continue communication after it ends. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip, received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the data obtained, the Russians named transport among the best places to start new contacts – 66 percent of the respondents most often meet on airplanes, trains and buses. Another 47 percent initiate communication in hotels, and women do this more often than men.

In addition, 21 percent make friends on excursions and in restaurants or cafes. 17 percent of the respondents dare to meet on the streets – it is specified that it is easier for women than for men.

In August 2019, it became known that the majority of Russian travelers made romantic acquaintances in Russia, namely, in the Krasnodar Territory. This option was voted for by 25 percent of the respondents. Russian women had a chance to start a relationship in Turkey as often as in a domestic resort. This was admitted by 25 percent of the women surveyed.