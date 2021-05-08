Leading QBF analyst Oleg Bogdanov, in an interview with Prime agency, named the best months to buy dollars.

According to him, usually January, April, May are favorable months for investors, and therefore for the ruble. The most accurate factor that the ruble almost always supports is the tax period, when Russian exporters sell foreign currency earnings in order to pay taxes.

Before the introduction of the budget rule, Russians could observe the seasonality of the ruble exchange rate associated with fluctuations in oil prices. They usually grow before the winter season and summer vacation seasons, which means that during these periods the ruble looked more stable. However, after the appearance of the budget rule, this dependence was smoothed out.

The analyst also recalled that the traditional stressful months for Russian finance are August-September, since it was during these periods that 1998, the crisis of 2008, and the decline of the ruble in 2014 and 2015 were recorded.

