The best time to sell dollars is when the foreign exchange rate starts to decline. Anton Emelyanov, a teacher at the Synergy Business School, told the Russians about this in a conversation with the Prime agency.

According to him, it becomes profitable to exchange dollars for rubles at a time of rising oil prices. “In this regard, the possibility of a decrease in foreign exchange rates is most likely. After all, exporters already receive a large volume of foreign exchange earnings, which in turn puts pressure on the foreign exchange market, ”the expert explained.

In addition, a positive foreign trade balance may affect the depreciation of the exchange rate – this means that more currency is entering the country than it is leaving.

Emelyanov did not recommend keeping currency in a safe. So, the best investment would be opening deposits in banks or purchasing debt obligations. “If your goal is to obtain a high profitability of foreign currency assets, then today opportunities for private investors to trade on stock exchanges with shares of foreign companies are open,” the specialist added. He stressed that in this case it is necessary to remember about the high risks.

Earlier, financial analyst Andrey Kuznetsov predicted a collapse of the dollar by the end of April. According to him, the ruble continues to strengthen its position against the backdrop of rising prices for oil products. The expert pointed out that further demand for domestic oil products and the beginning of the tax period, VAT payments, which are expected in April, will play in favor of the Russian currency.