Stylist Natalia Bednyakova called the hat the best headwear for the summer

Stylist Natalia Bednyakova named the best summer headwear for Russians on air “Good morning” on Channel One.

According to the specialist, hats with wide brims are the most reliable way to protect the body from the sun’s rays. “They protect the head, face, neck and shoulders, creating shade,” she noted.

At the same time, the program announced that the most practical hats in the heat are made from palm leaves. In addition, scarves, bandanas, baseball caps and panamas were also included in the rating.

Earlier in July, stylist Nikolai Ovechkin criticized Russian men for the size of their shorts in the gym.