FINAM analyst Andrey Maslov, in an interview with the Prime agency, named the currencies into which Russians should transfer their dollar savings.

According to the financier, these are the currencies of developed, non-resource-dependent countries. They should be stable and strengthened against the ruble. A list of these currencies can be found in any banking application.

First of all, such currencies include the euro, which, unlike the dollar, continues to grow. Since the beginning of the pandemic, its rate has risen by 17.5 percent. The pound sterling follows. It has also grown over the past year and continues to be one of the most important currencies in the world. The Swiss franc closes the top three. Switzerland’s neutrality and stability guarantee the safety of such savings, the analyst explained.

Also, according to the financier, it is worth paying attention to the yuan. The Chinese economy is still the largest in the world, and even during the pandemic, the country managed to maintain rapid growth in manufacturing and the development of the service sector. However, the yuan is more likely to be suitable for medium-term savings due to sanctions from Europe and the United States.

On June 3, the Ministry of Finance announced its decision to zero the dollar’s share in the funds of the National Wealth Fund. Now it is 35 percent. The authorities plan to completely abandon the dollar within a month. The head of the Accounts Chamber Kudrin believes that the Chinese yuan will be able to replace the dollar.