The Russians named the best cities for life. Moscow, St. Petersburg and Grozny are included in the top-3 ratings, Izvestia TV channel reports.

The study was conducted by experts from the Financial University under the government. Data on people’s moods was collected using polls.

The quality of life was assessed by the level of income of the population, by the propensity to migrate, by interest in culture and interest in cultural values ​​- theaters, books, museums.

In addition to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Grozny, among the leaders were Magnitogorsk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Tula, Naberezhnye Chelny, Belgorod and Nizhny Novgorod.

