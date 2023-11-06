The head of IT Reserve Myasoedov urged not to disclose personal data near smart equipment

Director of the IT-Reserve company Pavel Myasoedov said that smart technology has many advantages, but also carries risks. This is what he’s talking about spoke out in a conversation with the Prime agency.

Myasoedov said that the algorithms of smart gadgets are based on human habits, words and actions, so they can be susceptible to tricks. Myasoedov named taboo topics for Russians to talk about near smart technology and recommended not to disclose personal information near such devices.

“It is extremely important to purchase equipment from reputable brands and read their user agreements when activating devices,” he urged.

The specialist also advised not to enrich gadgets with personal data, as they can become prey for scammers. This will allow hackers to attack smartphones and gain access to banking applications and money.

Earlier, Russians were told about the dangers of smart devices. Information and computer security specialist Sergei Vakulin clarified that smart gadgets can spy on their owners and send data.