The programmer profession was named the most suitable for remote work

Remote work is best suited for programmers and journalists. About this in a conversation with NEWS.ru stated psychologist Margarita Alekseeva.

This format of work is also convenient for lawyers, writers, proofreaders, psychologists and tutors. The listed professions require maximum concentration to complete the assigned tasks, the psychologist noted. She said that background noise for these professions greatly affects productivity.

For those who lack communication, Alekseeva advised them to consider the option of coworking or working in some public space. However, she pointed out that working in such places significantly reduces productivity and concentration on the work process.

Earlier, the head of the investment company Blackstone, Stephen Schwarzman, said that employers around the world will find it difficult to force employees to return to office mode. Employees prefer remote work due to less workload, saving money on trips to the office, lunches and work clothes.