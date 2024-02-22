Rabota.ru study: most men discuss work with colleagues

In a joint survey of the Rabota.ru service and the Odnoklassniki social network, 3.5 thousand Russians named popular topics of conversation among men at work. Analysts reported this to Lenta.ru. Respondents were given the opportunity to make multiple choices.

According to the study, the majority of men—81 percent—discuss professional issues with colleagues. Next, popular topics of conversation concern personal interests. 22 percent of respondents prefer to discuss cars and equipment, 19 percent – home or apartment renovation, 17 percent – family and children. 12 percent of Russians gossip about relationships between employees and talk about pets, and 9 percent of men talk about sports.

44 percent of respondents believe that it is worth communicating with colleagues on topics that go beyond professional issues and looking for common hobbies, including with men. 67 percent of survey participants believe that mutual interests have a positive impact on the atmosphere in the team.

According to Odnoklassniki, you can talk to men at work about cars, humor, sports and fishing. Posts on these topics attract the largest number of reactions and comments from the male audience of the social network.

Earlier, Russian women talked about men with the most attractive professions. It turned out that women most like IT workers. In addition, potential candidates for husbands included employees of the oil and gas, banking and financial industries.