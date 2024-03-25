Over a third of respondents (41%) believe that work activity has a “moderately strong” impact on stress levels, and 28% have a “very strong” impact. Such data follows from the results of a survey by the Consol.Pro Analytical Center (a platform for working with freelancers). The results were made available to Izvestia on March 26.

The Russians chose the factors that most strongly increase the level of stress from work. The greatest stress is caused by strict deadlines (39%), sudden and large volumes of tasks (38%), as well as one’s own mistakes in completing tasks (28%). The top five serious stress factors also included quarrels with colleagues (22%) and overwork (21%). The stress of Russians is least likely to be affected by their schedule (4%) and the result of their activities (5%).

The boss, according to respondents, was not the main source of worries. They are sure that the team has the greatest influence on stress levels (35%), and only 32% chose the manager. Every fourth respondent considered clients to be a source of concern.

The majority of full-time company employees (69%) experience stress “all the time.” While self-employed people worry about their professional activities least often – only in 28% of cases.

Half of the respondents believe that the manager must compensate for the stress received by the employee. Almost every third (30%) believes that pay should be increased for this, and a quarter would like to get a psychologist. The majority of experts (59%) estimate stress from work at 10–20% of monthly income. At the same time, they are ready to abandon the idea of ​​increasing their own salary if the boss sets realistic goals (60%) and does not bother him outside of work hours (56%).

The majority of respondents consider it necessary to pay for the costs of a psychologist at the expense of employees – this option was chosen by 44% of respondents. Another 38% are confident that the company can spend the money from one of its sources of income. Only 13% would force their immediate supervisor to pay for a psychologist.

On March 21, career expert at the “Professions of the Future” center Alena Chukina told Izvestia about the dangers of workaholism. Thus, workaholism greatly undermines mental health and ultimately leads to burnout, and can also provoke depression. Moreover, in the long run, workaholics do not benefit the business because they do not know how to delegate tasks and keep almost all important work processes on themselves.