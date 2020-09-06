Cynologists have named the Russians canine breeds that are perfect for metropolis residents. Amongst them have been dachshund, spitz, Yorkshire terrier and welsh corgi pembroke, RIAMO experiences on the subject of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF).

“The wants of Spitz and Yorkshire Terriers are very completely different from the wants of Huskies and Alabaevs, so select the suitable breed that feels comfy within the house and won’t undergo from the dearth of lengthy walks and lively outside actions,” mentioned RKF President Vladimir Golubev …

These breeds of canine, in response to specialists, are probably the most pleasant and tailored to city circumstances, and due to this fact can reside in residences.

Earlier, staff of the Russian Cynological Federation named probably the most harmful meals for canine’ well being. The listing of prohibited merchandise consists of cocoa and chocolate, as they comprise theobromine. Tea, espresso and milk also can hurt your pet. As well as, specialists don’t advocate giving your canine avocados and nuts.