Lawyer Denis Spitsyn named the categories of citizens who are entitled to a double pension. He spoke about this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The specialist explained that, according to the law, the Russians can apply for three types of pensions: insurance, funded and state security. There are categories of citizens who can receive two types of payments at once: citizens who have received disabilities due to military trauma, liquidators of man-made disasters and members of their families, as well as people who have received injuries as a result of these accidents; veterans and invalids of the Great Patriotic War; pensioners with the honorary title “Resident of the besieged Leningrad”; family members of military personnel who died while serving in the army or due to a military injury.

In addition, the relatives of the deceased cosmonauts, as well as test pilots, cosmonauts, and servicemen of certain units, with the length of service established by law, can receive a double pension. Employees of federal government agencies with at least fifteen years of service can also qualify for the corresponding payments.

At the same time, the specialist notes that all other citizens claiming several types of pensions at once can only issue the largest payment of them through the Pension Fund (PFR).

Earlier, Dmitry Platigin, the general director of the All-Russian Research Institute of Labor, explained that it is not as difficult to calculate a pension on your own as it seems. According to him, anyone going on a well-deserved rest can use the calculation formula and data on their annual earnings and find out what kind of pension they will be assigned. Platigin clarified that the old-age insurance pension is calculated according to the formula (A x B) + C, where A is the individual pension coefficients (IPC), B is the cost of one IPC in the year of retirement, and C is a fixed payment.