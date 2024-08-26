“Vinzer”: Russians are ready to spend no more than three million rubles on building a house.

Most Russians are not ready to spend more than three million rubles on building their own home — 60 percent of our compatriots plan to spend this much. The federal plant for wall materials “Vinzer” found out the affordable costs for citizens on individual housing construction (IHC), the results of the study were shared with “Izvestia”.

It is noted that such buyers put the construction budget above the finished area of ​​the object. The most popular among individual projects are houses with an area of ​​100 to 150 square meters. The most common option among plots is 6-10 acres. At the same time, the company’s survey showed that buyers are ready to sacrifice land area for the sake of proximity to the city.

Related materials:

About 75 percent of respondents intend to complete the construction in one season, the rest expect it to take up to two or three years. In addition, as experts noted, those Russians who consider a private house for year-round living move there as soon as it gets a heated circuit. Such survey participants rent out their city apartment or put it up for sale, planning to invest the proceeds in completing the construction.

Experts predict further growth in demand for individual housing construction; in their opinion, this will be facilitated by further development of infrastructure outside the city.

Earlier, summer residents were reminded how to save on taxes for a house. You can reduce expenses by using mobile structures on the site – for example, a barrel sauna or a collapsible shed.