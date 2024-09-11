Most Russians plan to do repairs after moving for 100 thousand rubles

Most Russians (61 percent of respondents) plan to spend 100,000 rubles on renovations when moving. Participants in a study by the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru named a sufficient amount for updating the interior, the results of which were reviewed by Lenta.ru.

At the same time, 24 percent of respondents are ready to spend more than 500 thousand rubles on repairs. The rest (15 percent) plan to allocate from 100 to 500 thousand rubles for updating the interior, the company said.

According to experts, 62 percent of Russians plan to move in the coming year. Most respondents (75 percent) are happy at the thought of changing their place of residence. When choosing housing, 62 percent of respondents prefer apartments on the secondary market, 26 percent – apartments in new buildings, 9 percent – new houses and cottages, and 3 percent – houses and cottages on the secondary market.

Russians named the most important parameters as the area of ​​the home (39 percent), type of house (31 percent), floor (28 percent), cost (25 percent), availability of parking spaces (25 percent), and view from the window (24 percent).

Earlier it became known that most Russians prefer to do repairs themselves. This decision is most often made due to the desire to save on the services of professional teams.