Doctor Alexander Myasnikov said that eating almonds protects against dementia

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov named a product capable of protecting against dementia on the air of the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the channel “Russia 1”. The program’s episode available on the platform “Watch”.

The doctor called nuts a “gift from the gods” and claimed they lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of dementia. “Studies have shown that they reduce [риск развития деменции]made with almonds,” Myasnikov explained.

The doctor clarified that to prevent neurodegenerative diseases and reduce cholesterol levels, you can eat not only almonds, but also any other nuts.

Earlier, rehabilitation physician Sergei Agapkin revealed the benefits of walnuts. He stated that this product can reduce cholesterol levels in the blood.

Before this, doctors Elena Malysheva and Andrey Prodeus named the main products against cancer. In their opinion, Brazil nuts, tuna and pork kidneys protect against malignant tumors.